Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 151.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.70.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,950,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5,217.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

