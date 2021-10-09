Insider Buying: Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Purchases 161 Shares of Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 161 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,686.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

