47,320 Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NRZ opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 68.49%.

NRZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

