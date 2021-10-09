SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 440.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,898 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,482,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,770,961 shares of company stock valued at $262,063,658 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

