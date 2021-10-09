Legal & General Group Plc Buys 233,155 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 632.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $22,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $86.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.19. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSPD. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

