Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,211 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.77% of NorthWestern worth $23,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.