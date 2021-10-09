Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 795 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of PEB opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.