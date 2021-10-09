Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,675 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.55.

BMO opened at $104.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $59.02 and a one year high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.