F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Down 3.6%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) shares fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.88. 1,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 547,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FXLV. Roth Capital began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

