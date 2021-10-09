Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Niu Technologies by 315.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,903,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,481 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 974,939 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 8,574.5% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 917,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 907,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 287.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after buying an additional 516,902 shares in the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

