Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 410 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,353 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,739,000 after acquiring an additional 419,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,280,000 after acquiring an additional 338,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 361,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NYSE NVTA opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.