Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

HSKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.00.

HSKA stock opened at $258.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.16. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,358.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Heska will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heska by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after purchasing an additional 232,717 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

