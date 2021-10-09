The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $108.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $123.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.25.

NUE stock opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

