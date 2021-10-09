Zacks Investment Research Lowers Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of MYE opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

