Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

IAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,903,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,841,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,722,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,580,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.