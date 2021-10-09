Morgan Stanley Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $193.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.54.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $176.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.31 and a 200 day moving average of $195.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

