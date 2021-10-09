Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $146.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.76. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $139.20 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

SMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

