Ergoteles LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRDO stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $789.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

