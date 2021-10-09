Andrea Goren Buys 30,674 Shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) CFO Andrea Goren bought 30,674 shares of INVO Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $99,997.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INVO stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -1.04. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 333.98% and a negative net margin of 690.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in INVO Bioscience by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,159,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 208,950 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

INVO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.