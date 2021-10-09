Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $948.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRQ. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

