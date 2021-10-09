Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman Sells $132,750.00 in Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AGX stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $691.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Argan by 73.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,197,000 after buying an additional 519,493 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Argan by 195.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 92,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Argan by 545.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Argan by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.