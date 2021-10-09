Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,978 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vontier by 15.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 485,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 66,045 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Vontier by 2.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 203,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 61.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 42.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

