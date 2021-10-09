Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,372 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after acquiring an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $43,072,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 99.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,081,000 after acquiring an additional 169,876 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 172.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 42.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock opened at $185.88 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.59 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.15.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.