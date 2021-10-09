Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 71.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.