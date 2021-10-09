Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.04 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

