JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 968,644 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.38% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $51,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIX opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $51.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

