JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,767 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $53,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERUS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 104.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

ERUS stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

