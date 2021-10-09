Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,645,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.27% of Alector worth $55,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alector by 91.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alector during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $1,557,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,210 shares of company stock worth $7,294,058. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. boosted their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

