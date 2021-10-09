Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter worth $10,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Monro by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after acquiring an additional 104,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 51,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,164 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRO opened at $57.64 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

