Ergoteles LLC Sells 12,149 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.