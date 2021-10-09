32,018 Shares in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.16% of Karat Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $4,705,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth about $8,753,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

KRT opened at $19.23 on Friday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

