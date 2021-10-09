Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,250 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,604,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 566,985 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 546,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 216.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 281,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 72.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 561,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 235,116 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $733.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

