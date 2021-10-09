Zachary B. Fleming Sells 1,000 Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) insider Zachary B. Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $34.00 on Friday. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $259.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMTI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanara MedTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.