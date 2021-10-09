Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $6.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

SWN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

