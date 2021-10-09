Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $6.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.
SWN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.
Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
