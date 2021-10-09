Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 8.3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) shot up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 14.72 and last traded at 14.62. 258,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,744,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTLY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 16.70.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $143,690,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

