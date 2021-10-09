TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.22

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.
Several research firms recently commented on TBI. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.69.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after purchasing an additional 233,643 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 19.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
