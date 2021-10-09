TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.22

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Several research firms recently commented on TBI. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after purchasing an additional 233,643 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 19.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

