First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.20

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.42.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 66.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 78,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 33.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 945,768 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 445.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 556,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 454,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.