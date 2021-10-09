Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.50

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 173.50 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 173.25 ($2.26), with a volume of 666455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.50 ($2.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.01. The company has a market cap of £454.97 million and a PE ratio of 3.54.

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

