Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading 7.9% Higher

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s share price traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $43.51. 15,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 875,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,976,000 after buying an additional 3,595,916 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,003,000 after buying an additional 256,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adient by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,133,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,184,336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,113,000 after buying an additional 59,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.
