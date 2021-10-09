Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading 7.9% Higher

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s share price traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $43.51. 15,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 875,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Adient alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,976,000 after buying an additional 3,595,916 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,003,000 after buying an additional 256,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adient by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,133,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,184,336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,113,000 after buying an additional 59,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.