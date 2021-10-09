RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 42,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

RGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

RGCO opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $189.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of -0.50. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in RGC Resources by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

