Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Update

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,501 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $192.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

