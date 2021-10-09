Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Update

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 5,540,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,004,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,312,504.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,189 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,679. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $154.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.43 and its 200-day moving average is $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

