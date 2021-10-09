Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ECVT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

