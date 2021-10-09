Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.72.

Youdao stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Youdao has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.52.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Youdao will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Youdao in the second quarter worth $452,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Youdao in the first quarter worth $437,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Youdao by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Youdao in the first quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

