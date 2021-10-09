Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $306.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.57.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA opened at $254.39 on Tuesday. Saia has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $259.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,393,000 after buying an additional 187,714 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after buying an additional 123,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after buying an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.