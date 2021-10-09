Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $886.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. Research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.