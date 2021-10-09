Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 259.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Fair Isaac worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $400.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

