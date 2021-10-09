CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $203,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $7,398,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.

Shares of TDY opened at $422.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.17. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.