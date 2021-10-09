CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 20,927 Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 202.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in HEXO were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HEXO in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in HEXO by 246.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins reduced their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

NYSE HEXO opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. HEXO Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

