Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Aptiv by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,424,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,434,000 after acquiring an additional 281,704 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Aptiv by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,036,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 45,772 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 12.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $165.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.86. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.56.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.